NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting today Metro Nashville Public Schools students are learning virtually, again. That screen time can put a lot of strain on kids — both physically and mentally.
According to KellyAnn Primm, pediatric occupational therapist at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, younger children are impacted the most.
“When we are starting school in Pre-K and kindergarten we are really working on those foundational skills,” she said. “You know, to be able to socially interact, to make friends. So we are seeing a lot more of our young kids being rigid — having difficulty learning or be willing to share to take turns.”
Children are physically feeling the woes of virtual learning.
“We see a lot of just a poor postural positioning,” Primm said. “They are starting to complain a little bit more about having body pain.”
Primm recommends kids have their own chair that fits their body to help.
“If you do not have the seating that fits your child, making sure that they have something under their feet that can keep it flat. You can use a box, a stool.”
Their eyes are so feeling the strain.
“A lot of eye fatigue is definitely noticed and a lot of being over-stimulated by the screen.”
Primm says the screen time is also causing some kids to act out.
“A lot of the time these kiddos are more excitable, they have shorter attention spans, they are easily agitated,” she said. “A lot of parents and teachers are not in an environment that they can provide that one-on-one direction.”
Primm recommends encouraging your child to get up and move around after virtual learning is done, like going outside for a walk.
She says movement even helps children learn better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.