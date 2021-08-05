NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As schools prepare to go back to class this year, not all children are choosing in-person learning.
Metro Schools parent Kelly Tipler’s children Ashlynn and Dylan have been learning through MNPS’s Virtual School for the last three years.
So last year — when students were forced to take classes online during the COVID-19 pandemic —didn’t faze her teens.
“We felt like we were so much further ahead than a lot of people, the struggles people had going virtual,” Tipler said. “Actually [they] ended helping out some other kids just trying to help them understand how to do the virtual learning structure.”
For the last 10 years, Metro Schools students have had a virtual school option.
“Virtual learning in Nashville has been around far before the pandemic,” said Dr. Kelby Garner, executive principal of MNPS Virtual School. “In a traditional year beyond the pandemic we would have anywhere between 85 and 100 students full time.”
But this school year, that number is multiplying by three.
“This year we’re going to have over 300 students on a full-time basis,” Dr. Garner said. “It’s scary. But we’re up for the challenge.”
The grades the virtual school serves will be changing too.
Not only will virtual school continue teaching 6th through 12th grade but they’re adding 4th and 5th grade into the mix as well.
“We noticed families are more open to the option of virtual learning,” Dr. Garner said. “Some people found that they thrived in that environment.”
Dr. Garner says 4th and 5th grade will be synchronous learning, meaning live, direct instruction is happening at the same time as virtual learning.
All other grades will be working remote, or asynchronously.
So why are some choosing virtual? Dr. Garner says it’s about flexibility.
“We have students who are professional recording artists, models who travel internationally, and students who have successful businesses,” she said.
Others may also go virtual for illness, physical or mental health, social anxieties, or the ability work independently and free from distraction.
“We had tossed around homeschooling and that’s not anything that we want for our family, but virtual school has been the perfect fit for that,” Tipler said. “[It’s] kind of allowing them to have some freedoms and autonomy.”
MNPS Virtual School says they have a 95 percent pass rate and 99 percent attendance rate, as well as an average ACT score of 22.
The enrollment window for MNPS Virtual School has ended for the 2021-2022 school year, but you can look into the learning option by clicking here.
