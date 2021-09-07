MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - After shutting down schools district wide in Wilson County last week due to COVID-19, the doors opened back up Tuesday morning for students to return. 10 days away from the classroom helped the district to hit the reset button allowing students and staff to recover from COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
It also gave the school district time to clean the building and buses thoroughly.
"Reports I received were that the buildings were pristine," Bart Barker, Public Information Officer of Wilson County Schools, said. "The work put in last week definitely showed last week."
"We are in same situation as before," Michelle Newton, a Wilson County Schools parent of two said. "They were in school three weeks and two days before they had to leave. It is a band aid on a larger issue that needs to be addressed."
Bringing back virtual school could be an option to help schools out. It will be something the school board considers in their Wednesday night meeting.
"So last week more information came down about possible reenrollment for virtual school, that was another directive that was sent down by the state," Barker said. "We are still gathering more details on this and what exactly that looks like moving forward."
"Would I consider a virtual option through Wilson County Schools for my 9-year-old till he can be vaccinated, possibly," Newton said. "I just need to see the parameters."
The Wilson County Schools board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
