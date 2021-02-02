NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 2020 was a tough year for so many charities in middle Tennessee, but with a new year comes new hope and optimism.
While some may still be working from home while everyone safely social distances, one organization is making sure the show still goes on.
The Patricia Hart Society is holding its "Paying It Fashion Forward" virtual event to support the United Way of Greater Nashville's "HeART to Heart Fashion Show and Online Auction."
The United Way says the event is a chance to give back and help build a brighter future for every person in our community.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is out in Cool Springs to learn more ahead of the big event happening on Friday.
To learn more about Friday's virtual event, click here.
