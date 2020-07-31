Virtual discussion about MNPD chief selection

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The job description for Metro's next police chief will get some of its final treatments on Friday afternoon.

Metro Council will hold a meeting to discuss how the police chief's job description will be updated and how city leaders will move forward with the search.

They'll also talk about the community's involvement in the process.

After 10 years with the Metro Nashville Police Department, Steven Anderson announced his retirement as chief on June 18.

All Nashvillians to participate in a brief online survey by using the Nashville 311 system or by calling in. To participate in the survey, click here.