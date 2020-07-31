Virtual discussion about MNPD chief selection

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The job description for Metro's next police chief will get some of its final treatments on Friday afternoon.

Metro Council will hold a meeting to discuss how the police chief's job description will be updated and how city leaders will move forward with the search.

They'll also talk about the community's involvement in the process.

After 10 years with the Metro Nashville Police Department, Steven Anderson announced his retirement as chief on June 18.

 All Nashvillians to participate in a brief online survey by using the Nashville 311 system or by calling in. To participate in the survey, click here.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.