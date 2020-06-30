NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Summer will look a lot different this year, especially for students who usually spend their vacation away at camp.
But now, in the middle of a pandemic, many camps have gone virtual, allowing kids to stay safely at home while still being social.
Now local radio and TV personality Sam Alex is starting a virtual camp for kids who want to do what he does.
Alex can normally be found on almost every red carpet talking to some of your favorite celebrities. But with red carpets gone for now, Alex is interviewing the big names from his home through Zoom.
Now, the local personality is using the platform to give students the opportunity to learn the ropes.
“Really if anyone is super passionate about being a TV or radio host this is the time to do it,” Alex said.
With that in mind, Alex started Camp Broadcast, a virtual summer camp for aspiring hosts, play-by-play announcers, reporters and more.
“It’s just me leading every session but the cool part is different celebrity hosts are going to be my guest instructor every single day,” Alex said. “From Entertainment Tonight from Disney, sports play-by-play anchors.”
Alex is giving students the opportunity to interview celebrities themselves and get advice on how to make it in the business.
For information on how to sign up for camp broadcast click here: https://campbroadcast.com/
And Alex says if money is an issue, the camp will be working with anyone who needs financial assistance.
