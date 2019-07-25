WARNING: Videos contain some adult language. Viewer discretion advised.
MIAMI, FL (WSMV) - A fighting couple were escorted off an American Airlines flight from Miami but not before the woman slammed her husband over a head with a laptop.
The incident was caught on cell phone videos tweeted out by Julia Scorupco and Kailey Goerlitz on a flight returning to Los Angeles on Sunday from Miami International Airport.
hot girl summer has been postponed until further notice pic.twitter.com/FpxR61NA7G— Julia Scorupco (@juliascorupco) July 22, 2019
A fight broke out on an @AmericanAir flight from Miami to Los Angeles. The stewardess and I were hit in the face with the laptop pic.twitter.com/7EP1eomSfT— Kailey Goerlitz (@Kailey_mg) July 24, 2019
While waiting for the plane to take off, Goerlitz said in a series of tweets that the woman and man began arguing because the man was reportedly looking at other girls on Instagram.
"This woman screamed for over five minutes cursing before it escalated so to violence when three stewardesses stood by. She then got up, threw the laptop and fled the plane," recalled Goerlitz.
"I'm assaulting you?!?!"
yes she hulk smashed a dell computer on his head— Julia Scorupco (@juliascorupco) July 22, 2019
The woman pushed past stewardesses to retrieve her purse. When told by an airline employee that she would be charged with assault, the then unidentified woman said "fine, whatever."
"There is no reason this should have escalated to violence injuring a stewardess & a passenger," Goerlitz tweeted.
Scorupco's initial tweet has been retweeted more than 30,000 times. Goerlitz's video has a more direct view of the incident.
Goerlitz sustained injuries during the attack, saying in a tweet she suffered from bruises to her face and nose. The airline stewardess who was struck was unable to fly.
Not so friendly skies?
American Airlines released a statement to news outlets saying they wanted to "thank the American crew who worked quickly to diffuse the situation. Their actions resulted in a safe environment for all of our passengers."
Goerlitz disagrees with the positive PR message, stating that despite the videos going viral she had not heard anything from American Airlines regarding the incident and has not been able to contact them.
"I sat on the phone & they just rerouted me to their website to file a complaint. But since the videos have gone viral they can put out a PR statement...so much for customer service," said Goerlitz.
Goerlitz said she questions American Airlines and their "commitment to customer service and quality of the airline" since the incident.
Officials maintain that no serious injuries were reported.
So what happened next?
Miami news outlets report the woman who hit her husband was later identified as Tiffany McLemore. Her husband, whose first name has not been released, was not cooperative with investigators and did not press charges.
The man was reportedly re-booked on a later flight. American Airlines refused to re-book Tiffany McLemore.
