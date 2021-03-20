NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local, former WNBA player and Title IX attorney are reacting to the viral photos of a small NCAA women's gym.

An outcry online after these photos, tweeted by a Stanford Women's Basketball coach, exposed the disparity between the women and men's NCAA training rooms in San Antonio.

"Knowing that these ladies are working and will continue to work so hard but are being blatantly disrespected and it is absolutely unacceptable," Former WNBA player Rushia Brown said.

Brown said oversights like this one start at the top

"Clearly, the people that are in charge are not diverse enough that the things that they're doing are wrong," Brown said.

News 4 asked if this affects more than just the women currently playing the game.

"It's not fair to those who have played in the past. Definitely not those who are enduring this struggle right now, and it makes it very difficult for those who are to come in the future," Brown said.

"Title IX probably does not apply to the NCAA. Title IX probably does apply to all the colleges

and universities that participate in the tournament," attorney Audrey Anderson said.

According to attorney Audrey Anderson, something like this only applies as a violation of Title IX if an athlete made a case that their experience was not equitable at their university.

"You'd have to have a whole lot more to show that overall women's opportunities at a particular college were not equivalent or treatment was not equivalent to men's treatment," Anderson said. "I think that the realm of public opinion is probably a much more effective route for these young women participating in the tournament than Title IX would be."

The NCAA responded to the backlash Friday.

"As a former women's basketball student-athlete, it's always been my priority to make this event the best possible experience for everyone involved," NCAA Vice President of Women's Basketball Lynn Holzman said. "We fell short this year in what we've been doing to prepare in the past 60 days for 64 teams to be here in San Antonio."

"You can't just make a decision for your pockets. You can't make a decision just for the game. You make it for the future of this game and the women who are playing it," Brown said.