Video Courtesy: WAVY-TV Norfolk, VA
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WSMV) - Crews spent a good portion of Monday cleaning up ten tons of trash from the shoreline of Virginia Beach after a weekend Memorial Day event.
According to NBC affiliate WAVY, the event called "Floatopia" is an annual beach party that "celebrates the unofficial start of summer."
Video and photos of the aftermath of Floatopia posted to Facebook quickly went viral. A public works spokesperson described the type of garbage left behind on the beach including bottles, cans, pieces of clothing, mats, and towels.
Crews began the cleanup process before dawn. City officials expressed their disappointment in the patrons who left behind all the garbage.
Officials are reminding everyone to leave beaches free of trash and debris, and to always pick up any trash that you see.
