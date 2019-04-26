WASHINGTON (WSMV) - A Muslim woman is a viral sensation after she posted a photo to Instagram posing in front of a group of protesters outside of a convention in Washington on Thursday.
NBC News reports the woman, 24-year-old Shaymaa Ismaa'eel, saw the protesters when she arrived last week for a Islamic Circle of North America convention.
In the photo, Ismaa'eel is smiling and holding up a peace sign. She told NBC News that "she wanted to combat their hatred with kindness."
"I wanted them to see my face and simply walking by wasn't enough," Ismaa'eel told NBC News.
The photo has been liked more than 352,000 times and is captioned, "The smallest act of kindness can leave a large impact on humanity."
Read the full story now on NBC News' website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.