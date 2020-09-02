NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a third shooting reported in the past 12 hours in the Nashville area.
The call for the shooting came in just after 5:30 a.m.
Officials tell us one person was found in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex on South 8th Street.
No word yet on if there is a suspect. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
