NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a third shooting reported in the past 12 hours in the Nashville area. 

The call for the shooting came in just after 5:30 a.m. 

South 8th Street shooting

Officials tell us one person was found in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex on South 8th Street. 

No word yet on if there is a suspect. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates. 

MORE FROM OVERNIGHT: 

Man found shot in vehicle at Bellevue apartment complex
1 dead, 1 injured in East Nashville shooting

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.