MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A criminal investigation is underway and patrols increased at bus stop parking lots at Middle Tennessee State University as police work to determine who defaced campus property with violent hate speech.
News4 has blurred out the images that showed up on a poster and several bus stop benches at MTSU.
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee sent an email to students and posted on social media calling the graffiti threatening and disgusting racial hate speech.
Our @MTSUPolice is reviewing evidence from Friday of those who defaced one of our bus stops in the Rutherford Boulevard parking lot with threatening and disgusting racial hate speech. We are asking anyone with information about this matter to call at (615) 898-2424. pic.twitter.com/Um8A6R5uWd— Sidney A. McPhee (@PresidentMcPhee) May 16, 2021
It is important that we all remember our #TrueBlue values in what we say and do. This despicable act is not us. pic.twitter.com/ExpOCj5T1c— Sidney A. McPhee (@PresidentMcPhee) May 14, 2021
This morning the benches have been repainted and the poster removed, but the impact hasn't gone away.
"I was just surprised that someone would write something so demeaning and just so horrible like that," one student said. "It would be good to make an example of that person, but just because one person got in trouble doesn't mean it's going to stop because I promise you it's going to continue to happen."
Officials at MTSU say they're hoping a surveillance camera caught the suspect in action.
At this time a suspect description has not been made available.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.