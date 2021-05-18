There's a criminal investigation underway as police work to find who defaced MTSU property with violent hate speech.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A criminal investigation is underway and patrols increased at bus stop parking lots at Middle Tennessee State University as police work to determine who defaced campus property with violent hate speech. 

News4 has blurred out the images that showed up on a poster and several bus stop benches at MTSU. 

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee sent an email to students and posted on social media calling the graffiti threatening and disgusting racial hate speech. 

This morning the benches have been repainted and the poster removed, but the impact hasn't gone away. 

"I was just surprised that someone would write something so demeaning and just so horrible like that," one student said. "It would be good to make an example of that person, but just because one person got in trouble doesn't mean it's going to stop because I promise you it's going to continue to happen." 

Officials at MTSU say they're hoping a surveillance camera caught the suspect in action. 

At this time a suspect description has not been made available. 

