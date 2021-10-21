NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Counted on during the pandemic, Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley found something happening to healthcare workers that have them saying: we're not taking it anymore.
Kelly Kelley and Randy Tidwell have spent their entire careers helping patients. As nurse practitioners, they're used to assist people who are very sick. So they never expected their patients to turn on them.
"The third time she came back at me, she was slapping, swinging, and scratched the side of my neck," Kelly said.
At 6 p.m., News4 Investigates explores the violence facing healthcare workers and the unique way one clinic is telling patients; enough is enough.
