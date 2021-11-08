WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Country music star Vince Gill donated $100,000 worth of instruments to both Waverly Junior High and Waverly High School.
The music legend’s donation will help replace instruments that were damaged during the floods back in August.
For this donation, Gill partnered with up-and-coming country music artist Alex Hall, the CMA Foundation, and the instrument distributor KHS.
