The stage of the Grand Ole Opry

The stage at the Grand Ole Opry House, with the Circle of stage from the Opry's original home, the Ryman Auditorium.

 Courtesy Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Grand Ole Opry has taken a unique turn in the show's 94-year history. The Opry will happen for the third time this weekend without an audience in person, but will broadcast live to the world.

WSMV is proud to partner again with the producers of the Grand Ole Opry, WSM radio and Ryman Entertainment, to offer viewers the opportunity to watch The Opry live on the air on Nashville's WSMV TV, this Saturday night.

This week the Opry’s 4,917th consecutive Saturday night show features Vince Gill, Amy Grant, daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill, who will take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, for an intimate live performance, with host Bobby Bones. 
 
Tune in to the live broadcast event at 7pm/c on Saturday, March 28 on WSMV TV, or Circle All Access on YouTube.
 
The Circle network will broadcast the show live to the nation, and WSM fans can also tune in to listen to the show on 650 AM in Nashville, WSMonline.com, or the WSM app.
 

