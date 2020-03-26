NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Grand Ole Opry has taken a unique turn in the show's 94-year history. The Opry will happen for the third time this weekend without an audience in person, but will broadcast live to the world.
WSMV is proud to partner again with the producers of the Grand Ole Opry, WSM radio and Ryman Entertainment, to offer viewers the opportunity to watch The Opry live on the air on Nashville's WSMV TV, this Saturday night.
This week the Opry’s 4,917th consecutive Saturday night show features Vince Gill, Amy Grant, daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill, who will take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, for an intimate live performance, with host Bobby Bones.
The Circle network will broadcast the show live to the nation, and WSM fans can also tune in to listen to the show on 650 AM in Nashville, WSMonline.com
, or the WSM app
.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.