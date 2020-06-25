NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another vigil for the 16-year-old who died at a Nashville construction site is expected to happen tonight in Franklin, Kentucky.
The vigil for 16-year-old Gustavo Ramirez is set to happen at Frankoin-Simpson High School tonight in Kentucky.
Metro Police told News4 that Ramirez died Tuesday after falling 120 feet while working at the construction site of the La Quinta Inn on Interstate Drive.
Wednesday’s vigil and march was organized by the group Worker’s Dignity, who are demanding justice and accountability for Ramirez’s death.
“Who is profiting from Nashville’s boom? It is definitely not the workers that are building this city,” Co-Director of Worker’s Dignity Cecilia Prado said. “So we are fed up. We’ve seen too many deaths here in this industry. We’ve seen no accountability from those responsible for their deaths.”
The construction company D.F. Chase said this was the first fatality they have experienced in their 33-year company history, and said that Ramirez was not one of their employees but a subcontractor employee hired for part of the construction project.
They are currently working to verify Ramirez’s employment status.
A GoFundMe has been started to help Ramirez’s family with paying for memorial costs and lost wages while they grieve the loss of their son.
So far the fundraiser has raised $3700 of it’s $7000 goal.
