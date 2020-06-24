Vigil to be held for teen who dies after falling from scaffolding at Nashville work site

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Family and friends will come together on Wednesday night to "demand justice" for a 16-year-old, who died after falling from scaffolding at Nashville work site.

Gustavo Enrique Ramirez, of Springfield, died after falling from scaffolding at a work site on the 300 block of Interstate Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Metro Police Department said.

+2 16-year-old dies after falling from scaffolding at Nashville work site A construction worker died on Tuesday afternoon after falling from scaffolding at a work site on Interstate Drive, according to emergency officials.

Police say Ramirez and his 18-year-old brother were on the scaffolding together. The brother reported that he had his back to Ramirez, heard a sound, then turned around to see his brother fall.

The scaffolding was 120 feet from the ground and police said no foul play was involved in the incident.

A vigil has been scheduled to remember Ramirez at the work site around 5 p.m. Those organizing the event are calling the developer and general contractor of the project.

His family told News 4 Ramirez loved soccer and video games and his nieces and nephews.