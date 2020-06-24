Vigil to be held for teen who dies after falling from scaffolding at Nashville work site

Family and friends will come together on Wednesday night to remember the life of 16-year-old Gustavo Ramirez, who died after falling from scaffolding at Nashville work site. 

Gustavo Enrique Ramirez, of Springfield, died after falling from scaffolding at a work site on the 300 block of Interstate Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Metro Police Department said.

Police say Ramirez and his 18-year-old brother were on the scaffolding together. The brother reported that he had his back to Ramirez, heard a sound, then turned around to see his brother fall.

The scaffolding was 120 feet from the ground and police said no foul play was involved in the incident. 

A vigil has been scheduled to remember Ramirez at the work site around 5 p.m. Those organizing the event are calling the developer and general contractor of the project. 

His family told News 4 Ramirez loved soccer and video games and his nieces and nephews.

 

