NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A candlelight vigil is schedule Sunday for the man killed by a teen in a crash on March 5.

David Cheatham will be honored by family, friends and community members as they remember him following the crash that took his life when a 13-year-old fleeing from another crash scene crashed into his vehicle.

Everyone is invited to this event which will be held at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 4650 Nolensville Pike, where the crash occurred.

People planning to attend are welcomed to bring candles, flowers or other items they would like to honor Cheatham with.