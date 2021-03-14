NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A candlelight vigil is schedule Sunday for the man killed by a teen in a crash on March 5.
David Cheatham will be honored by family, friends and community members as they remember him following the crash that took his life when a 13-year-old fleeing from another crash scene crashed into his vehicle.
Surveillance video captures 13-year-old driver moments before hitting 71-year-old; family remembers victim
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Surveillance video shows the moment a 13-year-old driver hits another…
Everyone is invited to this event which will be held at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 4650 Nolensville Pike, where the crash occurred.
People planning to attend are welcomed to bring candles, flowers or other items they would like to honor Cheatham with.
Metro Police have identified the 71-year-old man, who died after police said a 13-year-old ran a light and crashed into his vehicle.
