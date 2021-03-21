NASHVILLE- Hundreds of people gathered at Public Square Park for the “Protect Asia Lives” vigil Sunday evening.
The event was put on by several API organizations to honor the victims who were killed in the Georgia massage spas shootings.
“Hate against Asian Americans is not new!” shouted one of the event’s speakers.
During the vigil, there were several prayers and chants expressing the grief of the recent events. Many of the speakers shared personal experience of anti-Asian rhetoric and incidents of violence. An Asian-American Vanderbilt University story who’s from Atlanta read the names of each victim and described their lives and personality. She also spoke about the fear that persists in their communities.
“I've made that call to my Asian parents begging them please to not allow my grandparents to go on their daily evening walks alone...Please be safe on your way to work.
Several organization including Asian Pacific Islanders of middle Tennessee put on this event to embrace their community.
and stand-up for justice.
“I think it's a moment in our community where we are really coming to grasp with the rising anti-Asian sentiment out of covid-19, the invisibility that our communities face, so it's moment in time to come together and really just center the voices of Asian women and how their lives were taken from us, said Joseph Gutierrez, the Executive Director of API Middle Tennessee.
Many of the event goers held signs with phrases and demands to disarm hate. It’s something API Middle Tennessee’s Vice Presidents shared why she’s no longer staying quiet about the violent attacks against Asian and Pacific Islander Americans.
“I feel like I was told silence is golden so you want to keep your head down and just keep working hard but now I've learned that silence is violence.
We can’t keep our heads down when people are dying,” said Vo, the Vice President of API of Middle Tennessee.
The organizers encourage this community to educate themselves on local API groups, sign up to learn about bystander intervention, and to get involved and volunteer and donate to the local organizations.
