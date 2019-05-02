WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - Singing, Bible passages and community speeches were used to comfort a hurting community on Thursday night.
A vigil was held at Westmoreland Middle School to remember the seven people brutally murdered over the weekend.
Classmates of the youngest victim, along with family members and the community, all gathered outside Westmoreland Middle School for a touching ceremony.
It’s been five days since the tragic murders at two homes just outside of Westmoreland.
The tone of the vigil was as much about banding together as it was about honoring the victims.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the school with candles.
Seven people were killed Saturday when police said Michael Cummins went on a killing spree inside his family home and killed another woman while running away.
“I think unity, unity is a big thing,” said David Mitchell, pastor of Strong Tower Church. “I’m hoping that love prevails over evil. Love the community and love those that are hurting.”
The church that organized the event did not know any of the victims.
They said it’s a testament to how tight the community is that when one church is hurting, they all hurt.
The message organizers hoped the community walked away with was simple.
“Don’t give up. Hope’s available. Keep striving. Keep on keeping on,” said Mitchell.
There’s another tribute to the victims on Thursday.
Outside the home on Charles Brown Road where six of the bodies were found, there are now six flowers for each of the victims found there.
Funeral services for Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols, 64, Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, 43, and Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, 12, will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Gilbert Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.
