MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The community hopes a vigil held Sunday evening will spark a push to find a killer.
Dozens of people honored Terrell Ray on Sunday. He was shot and killed in early August outside a Murfreesboro condominium.
His family and church family held a vigil in his honor, hoping it will bring them closure.
“That’s a great guy. It’s been hard and devastating,” said Pastor Adric Lane. “We are hoping to get a conclusion to this family. We hope a neighbor will come out and give police some insight.”
Lane said Ray attended church regularly and many people at the vigil on Sunday were from his church to help comfort Ray’s family.
