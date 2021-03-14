NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dozens gathered Sunday evening to remember the man killed in a crash on Nolensville Pike involving a 13-year-old.

Wonderful and terrific were some of the words used to describe 71-year-old David Cheatham.

Family members came together at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Nolensville Pike to honor and remember him.

Cheatham was leaving the O’Reilly’s on March 5 when the car driven by the teen crashed into him.

It was an emotional vigil as they remembered their father, who was on his way home, which was just a block from the store.

Police said the teen ran a light and crashed into his vehicle.

The family released white balloons and they walked to lay flowers where their father’s car spun to after being hit.

“Everywhere he went, it was positivity, positivity. He never was negative, never was,” said son David Q. Cheatham. “If he could offer an encouraging word, he would. If there was something that needed to get done, he’d get it done.”

The 13-year-old is charged in the deadly crash.

Police said the teen crashed a car into Cheatham’s car as he was turning out of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Nolensville Pike. The teen now faces charges for vehicular homicide, driving without a license and no proof of insurance.