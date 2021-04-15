NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A community in mourning is remember a 3-year-old girl killed in a shooting. They held a vigil the same night Jamayla Marlowe’s accused killer was arrested.

23-year-old Thomas Winston Jr. is now charged in her death. He faces homicide and aggravated assault charges.

Police said Winston walked in between two buildings, shots were fired from that direction, and at least three people shot back.

Investigators also said Winston ran to a car, dropped a bloody pistol, and drove away. Police said Winston admitted to officers he had fired his gun during the shootout.

Jamayla’s great grandfather, Earl Jones, told News4 he’s glad an arrest has been made. Many remembered the 3-year-old girl as the light of the house. Jamayla was affectionately known as “Bink” and was known to bring joy and love anywhere she went.

"To know Jamayla was to love Jamayla. If you knew Jamayla, you loved Jamayla,” Anyetta Marlowe, Jamayla’s mother said.

That love was shown in a vigil on Thursday. Jamayla’s mother is still trying to process Monday night.

"In seconds, it's boom, boom, boom, boom and it was over,” Marlowe said.

Metro police said Jamayla, her mom, and half sister pulled into a parking lot at the Cumberland View housing complex. Moments later, bullets hit their car.

The three year old died at the hospital.

"Her heart, her soul is here with me and in my heart, she'll never be forgotten,” Earl Jones, Jamayla’s great grandfather said.

Support has been there for the family including at the vigil. Friends helped put it together with Jamayla’s favorite colors. Pictures also gave everyone a glimpse of the little girl’s life. "It shows that we're a community, and that we can come together, and to show that mother and the family love,” Samaria Leach, a family friend said.

You could see that love as everyone held a candle and released a balloon in Jamayla’s honor.

"I'm at peace knowing people really loved my baby,” Marlowe said.

Another vigil is expected to be held on Friday night outside Jamayla’s daycare.