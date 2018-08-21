Jaime Sarrantonio worked at Sinema in Berry Hill for a few years, which is why her friends thought the restaurant would be an appropriate place to hold a memorial for her.
Sarrantonio was shot and killed in the parking lot of Cobra in East Nashville on Friday while celebrating her friend Bartley Teal's 33rd birthday.
Teal was also shot and killed by the same two men that night.
Sarrantonio is originally from Connecticut, but, judging by the number of people at the vigil held in her honor, she made quite an impact during her time in Nashville.
The owners of the Sinema, who hosted the memorial, said this:
Jaime Sarrantonio was a beloved member of the Sinema family. We are devastated to lose her. We will close the restaurant today to host a private memorial for her family and friends to gather to celebrate her memory.
