COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Friends and family of Ciro Silva gathered Friday night in Woodland Park to honor his life.

“He just so sweet,” Ebony Cathey said. “The first time I met him I laughed all day.”

Ciro died a week after police said he was seriously injured by a co-worker.

“This person has caused a lot of heartache for a lot of people, for a stupid action,” Cathey said.

Johnny Kelley is charged with criminal homicide for Ciro’s death. Police said Kelley threw a paving stone at Ciro while they were working on a home in Thompson’s Station.

“He did pass away on a violent act and it really hurts because there’s still no reason why,” Ciro’s fiancé Starla Austin said.

Ciro and Austin welcomed a daughter Adalyn six months ago. Ciro also treated Starla’s 8 year old daughter as his own.

“He loved his family, that was his biggest goal in life was to have his family and that’s what we were building,” Austin said.

Those closest to Ciro said he’ll be remembered for his incredible cooking and infectious smile.

“The last thing he said to me is that he loved me,” Austin said.

Holding onto happier memories while remembering a loving father and friend.

“Every day you see the people that you’re close with, you wake up and tell them you love them, how much they mean to you because you never know the last time you’ll get to talk to them,” Ciro’s friend Antonio Secrest said.

Kelley remains in jail. His bond is set at $600,000. He will be in court in September.

A GoFundMe account has been setup for Ciro’s family.