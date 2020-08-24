NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Friends and family gathered outside a Nashville market on Sunday to remember the life of Maged Ghaly, who was killed in an armed robbery last week.
People who visited Danial Market on Dickerson Pike said they always looked forward to seeing Ghaly working there.
Ghaly was shot and killed in an armed robbery early Saturday morning.
"He was a good man with a big heart. He was always giving, showing love to his customers as they entered the store, and its just a sad story to hear of his passing and I know he was loved by many."
Metro Police arrested and charged one suspect with criminal homicide following the fatal shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.