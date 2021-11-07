Vigil held for Nashville 2-year-old who died after accidental shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville family celebrated the life of a two-year-old who died after an accidental shooting last week.

Family and friends held a vigil at Watkins Park Sunday afternoon to honor the life of little Anthony Thorpe. Anthony, affectionately known as "Gaggy," was loved by his family and friends, including his grandfather who described him as a handful of joy.

"You know he stayed with me a lot because I usually go pick him up from daycare," Anthony’s grandfather Larry Scales said. "That's why it hurt me so bad cause if he ain't with her he's with me. That's what kind of granddaddy I was."

Metro Police said Anthony Thorpe, accidentally shot himself in the head inside an Oakwood Flats Apartment on Monday night. Investigators believe the two-year-old picked up a gun left on the bed by the child's father, Jeffery Thorpe.

Two-year-old critically injured in a shooting has died According to Metro Police, the two-year-old critically injured in a shooting this past Monday has died at Vanderbilt.

"It was a messed-up situation, but I know it was an accident," Larry Scales said.

Anthony's great aunt Susan Hinsey said she knows just how much support they need during this challenging time.

"And I know my little great niece we're going to have to comfort her and keep God ahead of her," Hinsey said.

Prayers and words of encouragement are what took place at Sunday's vigil as loved ones deal with their family's tragic loss. They released balloons into the sky. There were so many hugs for Anthony's mother Aaliyah Scales.

Nashville mom heartbroken as toddler gets grim prognosis after shooting NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - A heartbroken mother is sharing memories of her 2-year-old son after the little boy accidentally shot himself at a Nas…

"I just hope everybody prays for my family that we'll be able to get through this," Hinsey said.

Metro police are still looking for Jeffery Thorpe to interview him. He is also wanted for unrelated outstanding warrants.