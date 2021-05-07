NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local non-profit is calling for change and honoring the life of a man who was shot and killed by police over the weekend.

Thursday the Open Table Nashville community gathered to remember the life of 23-year-old Jacob Griffin.

"Members of our team loved Jacob and cared for Jacob," said Lindsey Krinks, co-founder of Open Table Nashville.

Griffin was shot and killed by a SWAT team officer Saturday night after an hours-long standoff with police in the woods in South Nashville.

The group is now calling for better police training.

"Why did this call end in a death?" Krinks asked.

According to police, Mental Health Co-Op staff was present at the scene and SWAT officers had a plan to take Griffin into custody using distraction methods.

Before that could happen, Griffin fired a second shot from the handgun he was holding, prompting a SWAT officer to fire.

Krinks says Griffin will be missed.

"We knew Jacob as an outreach team, as a kind and gentle soul who was polite and caring," Krinks said.