NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A family is holding a vigil 3 years after Daniel Hambrick was shot a killed in Nashville.

Hamrick, who was shot a killed by former MNPD officer Andrew Delke, is being remembered tonight by loved ones.

The vigil being held comes only months after attorney's reached a deal with prosecutors for the conviction of Delke. Delke plead guilty to manslaughter and will serve three years for shooting Hambrick three times in the back.

Hambrick's family was openly upset about the agreement reached in the plea deal after waiting nearly three years for Delke to go to trial.