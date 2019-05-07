NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A daughter’s push to find her mother’s killer to a turn to become a tribute on Tuesday night in Nashville.
Freweini Gebremicael was murdered in 2006 and the case remains unsolved.
Rutta Simon, her daughter, spoke about the hardships she’s gone through the last decade remembering her mother and trying to find her killer.
On Tuesday night at Richland Park, a group gathered in her memory as a reminder to the community of the tragic event and how there hasn’t been closure.
“It hurts. I’m angry. I want justice,” said Simon. “The fact they are still out there. You never get a second mom.”
In May 2006 Gebremicael’s body was found in a ditch. She had been shot and burned.
An official with Metro Police told News4 they’re still working the case and a representative of the department was at the vigil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.