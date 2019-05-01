NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Antioch community gathered together in honor of a bar manager murdered during a robbery.

Man shot, killed in overnight attempted armed robbery in north Nashville A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Elks Lodge on Jefferson Street in north Nashville.

Robert Dre Shields was leaving the Elk Street Lodge on Sunday morning carrying money from a party from the night before.

He was armed when two robbers approached him. They exchanged fire and Shields was killed.

The owners of Donks Sports Bar where he wsa the manager held a candlelight vigil in his memory on Wednesday night.

“It was more than being an employee. There was his heart, his drive, his work ethic,” said Robert and Ashley Gaddy. “That’s why we don’t understand how it could happen to such a great guy, because he didn’t have any enemies.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Only one gun was found at the scene, and that was Shields’ weapon.