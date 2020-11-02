NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – More than 800 miles from the unrest in Philadelphia, a peaceful moment in Nashville Monday night as about 30 people marched through downtown, followed by a vigil at legislative plaza.
Both the march and vigil were for Walter Wallace Jr., the Philadelphia man armed with a knife who was fatally shot by police last week. Wallace was shot after a call for medical assistance. His family has said he was in a mental health crisis.
One woman speaking at the vigil said, “I don’t want to be here right now, I don’t want to have to be eulogizing this man after it feels like everyday of the summer we were eulogizing somebody and I’m really, really tired of it.”
Others said Monday night that Wallace’s death is just another example of why a portion of money allocated to police departments should be defunded and go towards mental health professionals, so they would have responded to that call for help.
Another woman at the vigil added, “It could be someone in Nashville. The thing about solidarity is it doesn’t matter who it happens to and where it happens to them at, it could be any of us. It could be my brothers or my cousins.”
While Monday night’s event was peaceful, a new protest law in the state removes civile liability immunity from citizens, meaning they would be held financially liable for damages, injury, or death should it occur during a violent protest.
That legislation passed during the General Assembly’s second special session to address violent protests and disorderly behavior.
Republican Caucus Vice-Chairman Brandon Ogles points to the current unrest in Philadelphia and past problems during May protests in Nashville as the reasoning behind the new law.
“This legislation sends a strong message to elected officials and bureaucrats who subjectively try to interfere with our law enforcement community,” said Ogles. He believes, “This law now holds these rogue individuals financially accountable for their weak resolve.”
