Coworkers describe Timothy Fields as kind and funny, and a man with no ceiling to what he could achieve. Tonight, they are in shock knowing his life was cut short by Friday night's events and they want you to know a small piece of who he was.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bar Louie will honor the man shot and killed outside of its restaurant with a vigil on Thursday evening. 

Timothy Fields died Friday night after he was shot in the chest outside the Gulch business. 

Fields, 30, was a kitchen manager at Nudie's Honky Tonk. His friends told News4 he was known for his passion in the kitchen and his kindness toward others. 

On Tuesday evening, Berwin Freeman Jr. turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the fatal shooting. 

Freeman is now charged with criminal homicide. 

If you want to pay your respects and honor the life of Timothy Fields, the vigil is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 p.m. outside Bar Louie. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.