NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bar Louie will honor the man shot and killed outside of its restaurant with a vigil on Thursday evening.

Timothy Fields died Friday night after he was shot in the chest outside the Gulch business.

Fields, 30, was a kitchen manager at Nudie's Honky Tonk. His friends told News4 he was known for his passion in the kitchen and his kindness toward others.

On Tuesday evening, Berwin Freeman Jr. turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the fatal shooting.

Freeman is now charged with criminal homicide.

If you want to pay your respects and honor the life of Timothy Fields, the vigil is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 p.m. outside Bar Louie.