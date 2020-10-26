Vigil for teen with Autism killed by family members

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A vigil is underway in Hermitage Monday night for a 14-year-old boy with autism who was beaten to death by his own mother and stepbrother.
Family and friends gathered tonight to remember Sayeed Nelson, who I’m told was set to start as a freshman at McGavock high school this fall.
His cousin says that sadly, this news did not come as a surprise to her.
She previously lived with this family and described threats against her own life by Sayeed’s mother and says she watched her treat the 14-year-old poorly.
“I just left the situation but unfortunately, he couldn’t do that,” Halee Persinger said.
“Even though he was autistic, he was very smart, and he had a bright future ahead of him. Makes me sad.”
The mother and stepbrother allegedly originally lied to police and told them the boy fell in the shower.
They have since both been charged with murder.
