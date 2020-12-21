NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- “Seven more weeks and he would have got to meet his baby girl,” said Emily Bush as she spoke about carrying Lee Turner’s child.
Their daughter is the first child for both, but she will never know her biological father because Lee was shot and killed last Wednesday at the Tornado Bus Station.
“It just breaks my heart that he’s not going to get to hold her, that he’s not going to get to see her,” Bush said.
Monday night, Lee’s family held a vigil and balloon release for him. However it wasn’t just about reflecting on Lee’s life but speaking about the future and stopping the gun and gang violence.
His older brother Terrance was there and shared his experience.
He said, “I came up in thug life so hard man, my family, like if I didn’t go to prison, they would’ve buried me when I was 19 years old. I helped create the Unknown Vice Lords but when I got locked up, ain’t no Vice Lord there for me. None. And I’m talking about, I’m shooting, robbing, selling dope, and everything. When I got locked up, guess who was feeding me? Crips? Bloods? G-Ds? Vice Lords? It’s pain out here on these streets. Man, it’s a gimmick, a lie man. When you locked up, guess who I’m getting letters from? My Mama. Guess who’s sending me money? My Mama, my Grandmama. Ain’t no vice lords there for me.”
The point Terrance made was people need to stand up and be there for their children and families first. He said it’s time to put the guns down and learn how to talk to one another instead of shooting first. “Get out the streets, get your GED man. Go work a job man. If you can stand on the street corner all day, you can work in a warehouse for 12 hours,” he said.
Lee’s mother Mamie Turner also added to the conversation and said, “if you see something, say something. If you hear something, tell something. It’s got to stop. You don’t know my pain and I don’t want you to know my pain.”
She continued by saying Lee’s death needs to be a new beginning at doing something different in the community. “I’m pleading with you all. Y'all got to do something different because if you don’t we not going to have a future. Our future is laying down. We burying them everyday. And where does that leave us?,” said Mamie.
A 16-year-old is facing charges for the criminal homicide. Metro Police say they are still looking for a second suspect in the fatal shooting.
