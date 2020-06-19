BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - As the Brentwood Police Department mourns the loss of one their own, the community is coming together tonight to remember Officer Destin Legieza, who was killed in a crash Thursday morning.
A candlelight vigil for Legieza organized by people in the Brentwood community will happen at 8 p.m. tonight.
Officer Legieza had been with the Brentwood Police Department for five years and was killed in the line of duty after being hit by another car on Franklin Road.
A preliminary investigation from The Tennessee Highway Patrol showed that another car crossed a traffic lane and hit Officer Legieza’s patrol car as he was heading south on Franklin Road at the end of his shift.
The 30-year old officer comes from a long family line of law enforcement and he was loved and cherished by the police department.
Candlelight Vigil for Officer Destin Legieza will be held Friday, June 19th at Fellowship Bible Church 1210 Franklin Rd. Brentwood.
Yesterday support for the Police department and show of love for Officer Legieza immediately started pouring in, with people laying flowers and praying near the scene of the crash.
Officer Legieza leaves behind a wife.
“My husband, Destin, was the best man I’ve ever met. He had so many friends and family who loved him. He loved the community of Brentwood and always knew he wanted to be a police officer. To my best friend, I love you forever and I miss you," his wife Heather Legieza said in a statement on Thursday.
Tonight’s vigil will be at Fellowship Bible Church at 1210 Franklin Road in Brentwood. Click here for more information.
