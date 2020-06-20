NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A special vigil dedicated to Black trans people who were victims of brutality or killed by police gather several hundred people to Nashville’s Public Square Park on Saturday evening.
Members of the Black trans community spoke at the somber vigil saying they feel forgotten by parts of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Well if it isn’t obvious I’m black and trans so I think this issue is probably one of the most at the forefront for me because our lives matter,” said Dieama McDougal who attended the vigil.
The vigil was organized to highlight 38-year-old Tony McDade, a Black transman in Tallahassee, Florida, who died at the hands of police two days after a George Floyd, according to the Facebook event page. Organizers felt McDade’s name had been left out of chants, was misgendered in reports and many organizations and leaders have stayed silent on his death.
“If you think about it black trans women are the most marginalised group,” said Kai Campbell, one of the vigil organizers and a Black trans man himself.
Campbell told NEWS4 seeing parts of the Nashville community come support was great but more action and advocacy is needed to protect Black trans lives.
“I encourage people to continue to show up for us and like this is just a conversation starter this is not the end,” said Campbell.
“One of my trans sisters got killed here in Nashville a few years ago. So it’s happening here as well it’s not just in other states it’s happening here so I wish we’d all become more knowledgeable,” said McDougal.
The vigil ended in a candlelight ceremony.
