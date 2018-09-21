A traveling Vietnam Memorial wall will spend the weekend in Middle Tennessee.

The same tens of thousands of names that line the wall in Washington, DC, are here to help our local veterans heal.

More than 58,000 names are on the wall.

“Bruce J. Moran. That is another flight engineer out of my unit, 38th rescue recovery,” said Robert Brooks, who served in the Vietnam War.

Each name holds a memory. He said some are good, and some are bad.

“He was stationed in Phan Rang. I don’t know all the specifics about how he died, but he and I were pretty close,” said Brooks.

Brooks is a retired Air Force sergeant. He served as a flight engineer during the Vietnam War.

“Our primary job was helping extract wounded,” said Brooks, who served in Vietnam from May 1968-May 1969. “Whatever the day brought was what we had to do. Some days it was good, some days it wasn’t so good.”

This is his third time seeing the wall. He said the feelings don’t change.

“The meaning is still the same regardless of whether it’s the real wall or the moving wall,’ said Brooks.

He’s among many veterans who have never had the opportunity to see the memorial in Washington.

“I’ve always thought that I probably wouldn’t have the strength to go,” said Brooks.

It’s an exact replica, stitched with every fallen hero’s name, including three of his friends.

“I’ve often wondered why I didn’t end up here. I could’ve, should’ve,” said Brooks.

Memories flood back for Brooks, good ones and bad.

“We just did what we were asked to do, plain and simple,” he said.

He hopes the names say one thing to those who visit.

“The names on this wall were just like they are, just the neighborhood kids that grew up and ended up having to go to war and gave the ultimate sacrifice. They gave their life,” said Brooks.

Brooks said he isn’t a hero for his service.

“There’s the true heroes,” he said of the names on the wall. “It was for this country and to keep it free.”

The wall will be at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens through Sunday, Sept. 23. A welcoming ceremony will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.