There is no doubt, on June 17, 2017 at 7:04, employees of Youth Opportunity knew they had real problem on their hands.
Surveillance video and an interval incident report obtained by News4 Investigates shows staff astonished to learn that a juvenile offender had slipped into the ceiling from a bathroom.
Video captures staff in an administrative area holding their fingers to their lips and motioning for others to enter, as they listen for the juvenile moving through the ceiling.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The incident report shows at 6:45, a youth was allowed to use the bathroom in the intake area of the detention center.
A nurse permitted him to use the bathroom, and then took another youth back to the main recreation area.
The incident report shows two staff members were supervising him.
It reads that when the nurse returned to the bathroom, she knocked on the door and the youth did not respond.
The narrative reads that the juvenile “utilized the toilet paper roll to unscrew the maintenance access hatch and climb through the ceiling.
According to the report, he could be heard in the ceiling in the intake area.
Twenty-five minutes later, he could be heard in the ceiling in the administrative area.
The video shows employees trying to find him and are stunned when he partially falls through the ceiling, his leg sticking out.
One employee can be seeing trying to grab him, while it appears another begins to knock down ceiling tiles to try and grab him.
The boy falls through the ceiling and then appears to take a swing at a staff member, and it finally apprehended and taken away.
The incident report, though, described a different recollection.
While the video shows the staffer knocking down the ceiling, a staffer describes that the boy was “guided down by staff members.”
While it’s clear the boy falls and lands on the floor, another staffer describes that the boy was caught by staff.
The incident reports the boy only received minor scrapes.
News4 Investigates wanted to ask Youth Opportunities about the differences between what is shown in the video and what’s in the reports, and asked for an interview today following a meeting between the company and administration at the detention center.
While we waited for the meeting to begin, we were alerted that Youth Opportunity had cancelled the meeting.
No one from the company replied to our request for an interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.