ADAMSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a truck at a market in Adamsville on Tuesday evening.
A truck was "traveling at an excessive rate of speed" near the Baptist St and West Main intersection when police said the driver "lost control." Police said the truck continued traveling through the grass in front of the library, hitting a tree, spinning around, and slide sideways into a car at a gas pump at Sunrise Market. The truck hit another pole and spun 180 degrees.
Police said the truck was not being chased by law enforcement. There was a BOLO out for the driver because he "was entered as missing/endangered."
Authorities airlifted the unidentified driver as a precaution.
"We are very fortunate nobody was killed or seriously injured in this event," Adamsville Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
