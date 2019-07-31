(CNN/WSMV) - It's not uncommon to be greeted by flight attendants when you board a plane, but they're usually standing in the aisle. Not on this flight!
Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Atlanta were surprised to be greeted by a flight attendant hanging out in the overhead luggage bin.
Passengers say she spent the time kindly greeting people boarding the plane, and was in there for about five minutes. She got down from the bin when the plane as more than halfway boarded.
Southwest Airlines is known for its often-quirky flight crews.
