FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in Franklin need your help finding the person responsible for breaking into two different stores.
The attached video shows the suspect breaking into Boulevard CoreLife Eatery around 3 a.m. on July 8th. The suspect then left and broke into Just Love Coffee where they stole the safe.
If you know who this is, please call 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
