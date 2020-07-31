NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - New video from outside the capitol building downtown appears to show a scuffle involving protesters and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The protester sending the video to the News4 newsroom said it was recorded around 11 p.m. Thursday.
It appears to show protesters and THP on the steps of the capitol. At one point people are told to back up.
THP eventually appears to take several people into custody.
News4 has reached out to THP for more information and will share updates as they become available.
