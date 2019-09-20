SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - New video is showing the moments when a construction worker is rescued from a track hoe.
It all unfolded on Saturn Parkway by the GM plant in Spring Hill on Thursday.
TDOT said it happened during a planned bridge demolition. The construction worker got stuck in the track hoe.
“We really didn’t know the outcome of the track hoe and how it was hanging off the bridge, what it would do," Chief Terry Hood with the Spring Hill Fire Department said.
In the video, firefighters plan their rescue strategy as the worker stays calm. Chief Hood said it wasn't a traditional rescue.
“We went from above and took our firefighter and dropped him down to the cab of the track hoe and extricated the guy out," Chief Hood said.
Firefighters made their way to help put the man in a harness. They were extra careful as they got ready to lift him out.
He got to the ground safely and thanked firefighters.
The incident came at a time when firefighters were learning about this kind of rescue.
“To actually go out that afternoon and do a true exercise, if you would, it paid off," Chief Hood said.
The fire chief said the rescue only took about 15 to 20 minutes. The planning is what took some time.
As for the worker, the fire chief said he's doing well and wasn't hurt.
