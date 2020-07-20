NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A video shot in Broadway's Honky Tonk District on Friday night shows throngs of people crowding the streets and many of them are not wearing masks.
Leslee Mitchell, who lives downtown, posted the video on Facebook and it's getting a lot of people talking. Many people are asking where are the masks? Where is the social distancing? And where is the enforcement?
"It look like any normal night downtown," Mitchell said. "It's irresponsible. People are dying."
Nashville has a mandatory mask order. Metro Police began enforcing it with uniformed officers starting Wednesday. Police have issued more than 5,200 verbal warnings since then. But, there have written no citations.
"If I were to drive down Broadway at 95 miles per hour, the police would stop me. Cause I'm breaking the law," she said.
The Fraternal Order of Police's James Smallwood said there are complications enforcing the mask ordinance. The order allows people to have their masks off while eating or drinking. People carrying a bottle of water could be considered exempt.
There's an exception for people with medical problems, but police aren't allowed to ask what their medical condition.
Smallwood also said if someone becomes belligerent and won't wear a mask, there could be a physical altercation with an officer.
Bar owner Barrett Hobbs explained why so many people were out on the sidewalks at night on Lower Broad. Hobbs said it's because the city ordered the bars closed, and tourists, who had already made plans to come to Nashville, want to see Broadway.
"So they are waiting in line to get into the restaurants that are open, but they are only open at 50% capacity," Hobbs said. "So you have long lines of people waiting to get in the places that are open."
Hobbs said he told the health department "this was going to happen."
Mayor John Cooper's office said the police and the health department are working with the mayor's office on how the can better enforce the mask order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.