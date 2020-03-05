MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - If there’s a neighbor that you want banging on your door in the middle of the night, it’s Lee Shand.
“I had to alert these people that they were in danger,” Shand said.
Shand calls himself a ‘Weather Geek.” It’s his love for Mother Nature that jolted him awake when a tornado alert on his phone app went off.
“We both hopped out of bed, went down stairs. Turned the TV on. And it was all over the TV that there was a tornado. That it started in the Nashville area,” Shand said.
Shand made a split second decision, one that could’ve cost him his life if the tornado decided to make a different turn.
“My neighbor across the Street Arlo has a little baby. His next door neighbor. Pretty much everyone apart from us has little kids. So I had to do something,” Shand said.
With Shand’s wife screaming at him to get back inside, video from Shand’s neighbor Arlo Daunhauer shows that he did the opposite.
“I knocked on my neighbor Arlo’s door. Actually knocked it a few times. And rung the door bell, ran to my next door neighbor, all the while looking at this hook approaching. By the time I finished knocking on my second neighbor’s door Arlo was at his front door ‘Dude! Why are you waking me up!’ told him there was a tornado coming and he needed to take cover…and he proceeded to knock on another neighbor’s door and wake them up. And I think the other neighbor that I woke up did the same thing as well,” Shand said.
After alerting them, Shand ran back to his house and took cover.
“As soon as I shut the door behind me,, the power went off-the lights went off. And we felt a draft under the door. Now the tornado wasn’t on top of us and the house wasn’t damage,that’s what we felt and hear what sounded like an airplane taking off,” Shand said.
News 4 asked Shand if he thought what he did was heroic? Shand replied no. He only felt he did, was the right thing to do.
