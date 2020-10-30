NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New video shows the semi-trailer truck fire that shut down the southbound side of Interstate 65 on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the truck, which was hauling 84,000 pounds of steel in the form of coils, was not injured in the crash. No one else was hurt either.

The highway was shut down most of the day while Tennessee Department of Transportation crews cleaned up steel coils that spilled out of the rig.

The driver told authorities he was cut off and tried to keep from crashing when he flipped the truck.

