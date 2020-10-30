NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New video shows the semi-trailer truck fire that shut down the southbound side of Interstate 65 on Wednesday morning.
The driver of the truck, which was hauling 84,000 pounds of steel in the form of coils, was not injured in the crash. No one else was hurt either.
The highway was shut down most of the day while Tennessee Department of Transportation crews cleaned up steel coils that spilled out of the rig.
The driver told authorities he was cut off and tried to keep from crashing when he flipped the truck.
To see more video of the fire from police, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.