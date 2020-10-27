NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 is working to get answers from the mayor's office after a video showed people not social distancing or wearing masks at a rodeo at the fairgrounds.
Fairground officials told News4 they acted as a venue for the rodeo over the weekend, and the responsibility to enforce masks and social distancing rules rests with the event promoter.
The promoter, Rancho Promotions, said they did hand out masks and encouraged attendees to keep their distance.
However, a video of the event shows people packed closely together and some of them not wearing masks.
News4 is working to gather information about this event as it becomes available.
