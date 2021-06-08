It happened at the Fish Lipz bar and grill, a marina restaurant in Smithville, Tennessee.
Kid rock, apparently upset with some audience members, yelled out curse words and a homophobic slur heard in a TMZ video.
"It sounds pretty par for the course for Kid Rock," said one Nashville tourist.
"He's kind of controversial and he likes to get attention," said another.
It seems nobody is surprised.
Many are disappointed.
"It's just not appropriate," said Ed Bullington.
"It's hurtful. It's disrespectful. It's inconsiderate. It's not kind at all," said Heather Eberts.
It's not a first for the musician.
In 2019 Kid Rock was escorted off the stage in his own bar for disparaging television stars like Oprah.
For years he's taken issue with people recording his shows which is why he apparently yelled at his fans on Saturday.
So far, no word from the restaurant.
There hasn't been an apology from Kid Rock
People we spoke to say that needs to change.
"I think he should apologize and extend what his content meant from that but I doubt he will," said Eberts. .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.