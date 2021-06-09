NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Surveillance footage captured the moment a group, appearing to be kids, took a crowbar to a truck window in Charlotte Pike early Wednesday morning.
The victim of the break-in choosing to remain anonymous but sharing the video with News 4. It shows the group scatters at the sound of an alarm around 2:10 a.m., only to return seconds later to bust out a truck window and take what was inside.
"It just has to stop," the victim said. "I think it could really happen anywhere and like I said, I don't think that they're scared."
This latest crime is now one of more than a dozen incidents of car break-ins and thefts this week alone - and it's not just in Nashville. Police in Mt. Juliet and Franklin reported similar crimes this week.
The woman falling victim to the group in Charlotte Pike says she believes they were armed and says she wasn't the only victim across West Nashville.
"I just think that unless they're stopped they're not going to stop," she said. "Definitely very scary, you know it just not a good thing to wake up to, your car being broken into."
Police across the state are urging people to always lock their car doors and never leave guns or anything of value in your vehicle.
